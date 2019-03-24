Prodigy пригласила фанатов на похороны Кита Флинта

Группа Prodigy пригласила фанатов на похороны вокалиста Кита Флинта. Они пройдут в британском городе Брейнтри 29 марта, сообщает Twitter коллектива.

На странице в Twitter Prodigy опубликовали карту с маршрутом траурной процессии. На службе в церкви окажутся только близкие Флинта, но церемонию будет транслироваться через динамики.

Напомним, коллектив Prodigy отменил все концерты после смерти Кита Флинта. 49-летнего вокалиста нашли мертвым 4 марта.

Фото со страницы Prodigy в Twitter

Fans are invited to line the procession route, starting at 3pm in Braintree, Essex on Fri 29th March, to pay their final respects & 'raise the roof' for Keef!

If anyone wishes to lay flowers or tributes these should be sent to St Mary's church in Bocking, no later than 2pm Friday pic.twitter.com/cMTDv2jKi9