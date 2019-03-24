Что-то не так?
12:52, 24 марта 2019
Prodigy пригласила фанатов на похороны Кита Флинта

Группа Prodigy пригласила фанатов на похороны вокалиста Кита Флинта. Они пройдут в британском городе Брейнтри 29 марта, сообщает Twitter коллектива.

На странице в Twitter Prodigy опубликовали карту с маршрутом траурной процессии. На службе в церкви окажутся только близкие Флинта, но церемонию будет транслироваться через динамики.

Напомним, коллектив Prodigy отменил все концерты после смерти Кита Флинта. 49-летнего вокалиста нашли мертвым 4 марта.

