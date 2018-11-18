Что-то не так?
9:00, 18 ноября 2018
В Калифорнии из-за пожаров пропали без вести 1276 человек

В Калифорнии из-за пожаров пропали без вести 1276 человек

В Калифорнии из-за пожаров пропали без вести 1276 человек. По уточненным данным, погибли 76 человек, передает РИА «Новости».

Лесной пожар на севере штата начался 8 ноября. Власти объявили режим крупного стихийного бедствия и эвакуировали более 300 человек.

Напомним, огонь полностью уничтожил город Парадайс.

Посольство России в США выразило жителям Калифорнии соболезнования.


