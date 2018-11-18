В Калифорнии из-за пожаров пропали без вести 1276 человек. По уточненным данным, погибли 76 человек, передает РИА « Новости ».

Лесной пожар на севере штата начался 8 ноября. Власти объявили режим крупного стихийного бедствия и эвакуировали более 300 человек.

Напомним, огонь полностью уничтожил город Парадайс.

Посольство России в США выразило жителям Калифорнии соболезнования.

Firefighters continue to battle the #CampFire on many fronts. Whether on active firelines or working to mitigate hazards within the interior of the fire, firefighters & our cooperators are working around the clock to contain the fire & make areas safe again for residents. pic.twitter.com/suhMT8r1b2 — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) 18 ноября 2018 г.

We extend our most sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the people of #California🇺🇸 regarding the huge amount of damage and dozens of human casualties caused by destructive forest fires#californiawildfires pic.twitter.com/iSOSRHdQ8v — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 18 ноября 2018 г.