8:50, 24 октября 2018 1 592
 0    0

В Лондоне установили огромные светящиеся волшебные палочки из Гарри Поттера

В Лондоне установили огромные светящиеся волшебные палочки из книг и фильмов о Гарри Поттере. Они должны привлечь внимание к благотворительному фонду Джоан Роулинг, создательницы волшебного мира, передает РИА «Новости».

Палочки высотой в четыре с половиной метра появились между мостом Миллениум и собором Святого Павла в Лондоне. Их «зажигают» по вечерам с 18:45 до 22:45. Эта акция — отсылка к заклинанию «Люмос», при помощи которого герои Поттерианы вызывали свет. Такое же название носит фонд Роулинг.

Палочки можно увидеть до 18 февраля.


