В Лондоне установили огромные светящиеся волшебные палочки из Гарри Поттера

В Лондоне установили огромные светящиеся волшебные палочки из книг и фильмов о Гарри Поттере. Они должны привлечь внимание к благотворительному фонду Джоан Роулинг, создательницы волшебного мира, передает РИА «
Палочки высотой в четыре с половиной метра появились между мостом Миллениум и собором Святого Павла в Лондоне. Их «зажигают» по вечерам с 18:45 до 22:45. Эта акция — отсылка к заклинанию «Люмос», при помощи которого герои Поттерианы вызывали свет. Такое же название носит фонд Роулинг.
Палочки можно увидеть до 18 февраля.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Take a look behind the scenes of Fantastic Beasts: Wizarding World Wands supporting Lumos! We’re delighted to be partnering with @fantasticbeastsmovie for this magical wand installation supporting Lumos, which will light up London in the lead up to #FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. We’ll also have our limited edition pin badges available to buy… or follow the link in our bio to order yours now ✨ #lumos #wearelumos #wizardingworld #london #warnerbros #wandsready
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
I'm in London at the moment for the Lumos Wand Installation! Has anyone else had a chance to see this yet? (I know it's only been here for a few days so far!) . I also picked up one on the new Lumos pins too! . #lumos #lumoswands #wandsready #harrypotterlondon #harrypotter #harrypotternerd #harrypottergeek #harrypotteralways #harrypotterforlife #harrypotterforever #takemebacktohogwarts #hogwartsismyhome