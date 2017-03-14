Болгария отправит на «Евровидение» 17-летнего уроженца России. Об этом во вторник, 14 марта, сообщает «
Кристиан Костов исполнит песню Beautiful Mess и станет самым юным участником «Евровидения — 2017».
Костов родился в Москве в 2000 году. Его отец болгарин, а мать родом из Казахстана. Россияне знают Костова по шоу «Голос. Дети» на Первом канале. В 2014 году под руководством Димы Билана он стал одним из финалистов проекта.
Hello, world! 🖖 I still can't shake off this feeling as if I'm dreaming and my dog is about to wake me up demanding food and cuddles 😅 Really excited about finally releasing the song. The whole team of songwriters, music producers, sound engineers and yours faithfully have shed tears and put our souls into "Beautiful Mess". Both trust and responsibility I've been given by Bulgaria is making me a little nervous, yet empowered. A strange, fascinating mix of emotions is welling up inside me that I'm clumsily trying to express 🙂 I hope you like the full version of the song that you can listen to on Eurovision 2017 official Youtube channel (link in profile description). Meanwhile, enjoy a snippet of the song here. Your support and comments are welcomed with a big hearty smile! 😄😍 #Eurovision #Bulgaria #TeamKris #TeamBulgaria #BeautifulMess #CelebrateDiversity @eurovision.bg @eurovision