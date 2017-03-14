Что-то не так?
Пожалуйста, отключите Adblock.

RZN.info — Рязанский городской сайт, мы освещаем все что происходит в Рязани и области, ключевые российские и международные события, публикуем полноформатные интервью и репортажи, формируем сюжеты по главным событиям. Чтобы все это делать необходимо вкладывать средства и силы в новые форматы, в развитие. Мы запускаем новые рубрики и делаем все это для вас, наших читателей, но есть процент пользователей, у которых включен Adblock на нашем сайте.

Мы стараемся размещать только региональную релевантную рекламу, которая будет интересна не только рекламодателям, но и нашим читателям. Отключив Adblock, вы поможете не только нам, но и себе. Спасибо!

Как добавить наш сайт в исключения AdBlock

19:41, 14 марта 2017 224
 0    0

Болгария отправит на «Евровидение» 17-летнего уроженца России

Болгария отправит на «Евровидение» 17-летнего уроженца России

Болгария отправит на «Евровидение» 17-летнего уроженца России. Об этом во вторник, 14 марта, сообщает «РИА Новости».

Кристиан Костов исполнит песню Beautiful Mess и станет самым юным участником «Евровидения — 2017».

Костов родился в Москве в 2000 году. Его отец болгарин, а мать родом из Казахстана. Россияне знают Костова по шоу «Голос. Дети» на Первом канале. В 2014 году под руководством Димы Билана он стал одним из финалистов проекта.

Напомним, Россию на конкурсе представит Юлия Самойлова. Украина пригрозила не пустить девушку.


Hello, world! 🖖 I still can't shake off this feeling as if I'm dreaming and my dog is about to wake me up demanding food and cuddles 😅 Really excited about finally releasing the song. The whole team of songwriters, music producers, sound engineers and yours faithfully have shed tears and put our souls into "Beautiful Mess". Both trust and responsibility I've been given by Bulgaria is making me a little nervous, yet empowered. A strange, fascinating mix of emotions is welling up inside me that I'm clumsily trying to express 🙂 I hope you like the full version of the song that you can listen to on Eurovision 2017 official Youtube channel (link in profile description). Meanwhile, enjoy a snippet of the song here. Your support and comments are welcomed with a big hearty smile! 😄😍 #Eurovision #Bulgaria #TeamKris #TeamBulgaria #BeautifulMess #CelebrateDiversity @eurovision.bg @eurovision

Публикация от Kristian_Kostov_official (@kristian_kostov_official)

© RZN.info

Ссылки по теме:

RZN.info - Breaking News в Telegram
Получайте уведомления о важных событиях прямо в мессенджере - на iOS, Windows, Android и Linux
Загрузка комментариев...
Новости рубрики «Общество»
20:15, 14 марта 2017
Жителю Тулы по ошибке сообщили о смерти жены и предложили ее похоронить
20:01, 14 марта 2017
Экс-глава «Билайна» объяснил свой отъезд из России
19:41, 14 марта 2017
Болгария отправит на «Евровидение» 17-летнего уроженца России
19:21, 14 марта 2017
Фонд Доктора Лизы откроет в Москве больницу для бедных
19:04, 14 марта 2017
На улице Черновицкой образовалась пробка
Новости партнеров
Все новости
Новости
Архив
Wiki
1 день назад
Живущее в сети. Откуда берется интернет

Живущее в сети. Откуда берется интернет

Интернет уже давно стал настолько привычным понятием, что мы не задумываясь говорим о работе в нем «выложи», «скачай», «посмотри».

Популярное
Комментируемое
Новое
14:52, 7 марта 2017 52 046
Любимов раздал цветы рязанкам на городской улице. Фото 2
14:26, 2 марта 2017 40 989
Любимов открыл школу в Пронском районе. Фоторепортаж 1
14:59, 7 марта 2017 36 600
Любимов впервые появился на рязанской публике вместе с женой. Фото 4
12:02, 12 марта 2017 26 907
Рязанцы засняли весенний разлив на Оке. Фото
17:09, 2 марта 2017 15 174
Любимов впервые встретился с главами рязанских районов. Фото
Все новости
Голосования

За какую девушку вы голосуете в конкурсе «Российская красавица»? Фото участниц

Окончание опроса: 17.03.2017
Архив голосований
Форум